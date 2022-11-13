Vince Russo says 3-time World Champion won't succeed because he is smarter than most people in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone about a certain former world champion, aka Bray Wyatt. The returning star has been WWE's most popular figure since early October, but Russo opened up on why he isn't confident this run will work out.

Vince Russo is looking from the perspective of both personal experience on the WWE creative front, as well as the company's handling of Bray Wyatt during his earlier runs as The Eater Of Worlds as well as The Fiend. However, both would come crashing down as Wyatt rarely ever won the biggest matches, and this derailed his momentum.

Speaking to Chris Featherstone on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that Wyatt is smarter than most people in WWE, and officials in the company don't like it when a wrestler is smarter than them, thus giving him a limited chance to succeed:

"From what I understand, Bray [Wyatt] is working with another writer who had worked on his movie with him. I like the sound of that because I know when it concerns Bray Wyatt it's going to get to a level that other people cannot comprehend. And here's what happens in wrestling - once they get to a level that they can't comprehend, all of a sudden, they feel very insecure because now you're smarter than them. They don't like that, bro. They don't like when a wrestler is smarter to them." (1:48-2:34)

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo emphasized not having faith in the WWE system allowing Bray Wyatt to succeed

Vince Russo further stated that Wyatt has a writing partner and that the system won't allow him to succeed as all it takes is one person not understanding it:

"If Bray and his writing partner are allowed the creative freedom, I really think this could be something special. I don't just have faith in the system. We've seen it way too many times. It starts with this one idea and then they're lost. You've got so many layers in that company, all it takes is one person not understanding it. And the second one person doesn't understand it, you're dead in the water." (2:35-3:19)

We can only hope that things have changed since Vince Russo's personal experience and that the new regime of WWE will look at things with a far different approach.

