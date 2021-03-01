"It really is that close!" - Former WWE writer says McIntyre/Lashley feud should be booked like famous boxing trilogy [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has said he would book a future feud between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre to resemble the trilogy of fights shared between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo reveals how he would book current WWE storylines - the former WWE writer said he would book the pair to clash in a number of high-intensity matches, similar to the three epic fights the boxing icons offered the world during their own rivalry in the 1970s.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say on the prospect of booking the McIntyre/Lashley feud in a similar fashion to the Ali/Frazier rivalry:

"I remember one of the greatest rivalries in Boxing history was Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. The story was these guys were so evenly matched, that just one flaw, one mistake, that was going to give the other guy the advantage, and on that night that guy was going to win. But the fact of the matter was, if these guys would have boxed ten times, it could have been five-five, it could have been six-four. That’s how even it would be. Bro, that is what I would do."

Vince Russo says the McIntyre/Lashley feud should be an evenly-matched one

Russo would go on to emphasize that Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley should appear as though they are evenly matched throughout their feud, similarly to how Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier were evenly matched in their famous fights.

"How often are you going to - and especially in today’s atmosphere and environment - how often are you going to see guys that look like this?! Pair off in a main event. And bro, that’s how I would book this. No wrestling shenanigans. On any given day, McIntyre could beat Lashley. On any given day Lashley could beat McIntrye. It is that close. They’re looking for one little flaw in their opponents’ game. Bro, that’s how I would sell it... It really is that close!"

