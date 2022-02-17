Vince Russo explains how Shane McMahon could bring ex-WWE star out of retirement (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Awesome Kong would be a good addition to Shane McMahon’s roster if he creates his own wrestling promotion.

Russo recently suggested that McMahon should launch a company of his own following his reported exit from WWE. Throughout the week, the ex-WWE writer has identified possible free agents who could join a promotion led by the former SmackDown Commissioner.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo selected Kong as someone who Shane McMahon could recruit. He also recalled the time she got involved in an altercation with radio personality Bubba The Love Sponge at an IMPACT Wrestling taping in 2010:

“This person when I worked with her… very lovable, little bit of a headcase, a little bit of a headcase, but this was years ago. I think as we get older, bro, we change, we become wiser. As the person that literally pulled her off of Bubba The Love Sponge, how about an Awesome Kong return, bro?” said Russo. [7:26-7:57]

Bubba The Love Sponge worked as an on-air talent for IMPACT Wrestling in early 2010. Around that time, he questioned on his radio show why people raised money for people affected by the Haiti earthquake.

Kong, who raised over $5,000 after the disaster, took exception to his comments and confronted him backstage. As Vince Russo said, he had to step in and stop the altercation from getting out of control.

Vince Russo thinks Awesome Kong could be a top heel for Shane McMahon

Awesome Kong worked for various high-profile promotions during her career, including WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling.

Although she recently retired, Vince Russo still believes the 44-year-old could be a great villainous character in a new wrestling company:

“I’m looking for a big, monster heel. Let’s start with that and then we can work around it.” [8:02-8:10]

Kong, known in WWE as Kharma, announced her retirement from in-ring competition at NWA EmPowerrr in August 2021. Two months later, she was inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.

