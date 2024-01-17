Vince Russo says female WWE star "needs to STOP Shaving" her legs

Vince Russo had a suggestion for a female WWE Superstar in his latest tweet.

Valhalla, formerly known as Sarah Logan, is currently a mainstay on television and manages The Viking Raiders on the RAW brand. WWE released her in 2020, and she returned to the Stamford-based company in late 2022.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared a tweet that drew the ire of many fans. He suggested that Valhalla needs to stop shaving her armpits and legs to make her Viking persona more believable.

"@WWE Valhalla needs to STOP Shaving her Pits and Legs. Just a Helpful Suggestion."

You can check out Vince Russo's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo later responded to the criticism of his tweet

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo's tweet received tons of quote replies and many of them criticized him for his suggestion. Soon after, Russo shared another tweet, responding to the criticism. Check it out below:

"Yup, first thing Viking Women did when they woke up in the morning was shave their legs. I swear, marks are getting dumber by the minute. But please, if you follow me make a dumb comment—I am looking to shave down the number of people I follow back."

Expand Tweet

Russo's original tweet received massive backlash from Wrestling Twitter. One user told the veteran to read the room and accused him of body-shaming Sarah Logan on social media. Another user dubbed the tweet 'disgusting' and called Russo a "sick person."

Sarah Logan, now known as Valhalla, has not done much in terms of in-ring action since she made her return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. So far, she has only wrestled two matches since her return. On July 4, 2023, she teamed up with The Viking Raiders in a losing effort against Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri. That same month, Valhalla took on Dupri in a singles match and ended up losing this time around as well.

What do you think of Vince Russo's suggestion to Valhalla? Sound off in the comments section below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here