The Undertaker officially ended his career at Survivor Series, and the belief is that the final farewell segment was indeed The Deadman's way of telling the fans that he is done.

However, the Undertaker has changed his mind about retirement on several occasions in the past, and a section of the fanbase is still not convinced by his latest retirement.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed The Undertaker's retirement segment from Survivor Series on the latest edition of Legion of RAW.

Will a top heel challenge The Undertaker before WrestleMania 37?

Vince Russo was sure that a top heel would challenge The Undertaker before WrestleMania 37. The former WWE head writer explained that The Undertaker ended his promo by saying that it was now time for him to rest in peace. Russo noted that a heel could challenge the Undertaker's statement by saying that the Phenom would not be able to rest in peace until he says so.

Russo sounded quite confident about the swerve:

"This is his big retirement, right? This is it! This is it! His wife ain't there? Bro, mark my words. Mark down this date. That interview ended with him in gimmick and Kane in gimmick and everybody gimmick; the interview ended with 'now it's time for me to rest in peace.' I guarantee you, Chris. Between now and WrestleMania, you're going to have a heel say, 'You don't rest in peace until I say you rest in peace.' Mark my words."

Dr. Chris Featherstone asked a follow-up question on who the heel Superstar could be, and while Russo had no idea about that, he doesn't see The Undertaker being happy with how his retirement was booked at Survivor Series.

"I don't know, bro, but there is no way they could put on something that ridiculous if that was really the final, final, final! I mean, absolutely no way! Is he going to like the way his retirement went last night? Is he not going to look at that back and say, 'What the freak was I thinking?"

The backstage news following The Undertaker's Survivor Series segment has revealed the WWE legend is serious about his retirement this time around.

However, we will have to wait and see how it all pans out in the months to follow.