Vince Russo says Jim Cornette threatened to kill him and his whole family (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently dropped a massive bombshell, revealing how Jim Cornette had once threatened to kill him and his entire family.

It's no secret that Russo and Cornette don't get along well. The two have worked together for WWE and IMPACT Wrestling in the past. They have butted heads on more than one occasion due to their different takes on the wrestling business.

In his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Vince Russo revealed shocking details of a voicemail left by Jim Cornette for him. Russo explained that though he and Cornette were on good terms while working for WWE, once he left the promotion, the latter threatened to kill him and his whole family.

Vince Russo added his children, who were young at the time, also heard the voicemail, leaving a deep imprint on their minds.

"I worked with Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette. When I left WWE, Cornette's working with me the whole time in WWE, and everything was fine, bro. Everything's hunky dory. The minute I left WWE, Jim Cornette left a voicemail on my machine, threatening to kill me and my entire family that my kids heard when they were at a very young age," said Vince Russo. [19:08 - 19:51]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo on why Jim Cornette despises him

Last year on an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo opened up about the reasons why Cornette disliked him. The 62-year-old explained that Cornette hated him because he was a New York native.

Furthermore, Russo added the fact that he had made it big in the business and became a head writer in no time had also not gone down well with Cornette.

“Off the bat, one of the biggest issues Cornette had with me, bro, I’m just being honest with you, was where I’m from,” Russo explained. “I’m a New Yorker. He hates New Yorkers. I mean, absolutely hates them. So, off the bat, I represent something he despises. On top of that, I wasn’t in the business for 40 years before I became head writer. I took a different road, and he really, really despises that."

Both Jim Cornette and Vince Russo are vocal about their views on wrestling and don't shy away from expressing their opinions, no matter how controversial.

What do you make of Russo's revelation about Cornette threatening him and his family? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.