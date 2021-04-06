"Way too much damage has been done" - Vince Russo says RAW Superstar may not find success in WWE [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently gave his take on Elias' position in WWE, stating that he felt WWE had damaged the latter's character too much with a lot of losses. Russo also gave his take on the storyline between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman heading into WrestleMania.

Elias has been losing quite a few matches recently and it was the same case on RAW. Strowman faced both Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a handicap match and won the match despite the odds being stacked against him.

During this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked whether he felt Elias' character was still salvageable in WWE. Here's what Russo had to say:

"In that company, no. Way too much damage has been done. In that company, no. You know what's so sad? It's so sad when I know a guy like Elias, I've had some interaction with him, I know Gunner [Ryker] obviously, this was their dream. You know what I'm saying? You know this is the equivalent of - having a dream to be on the Ohio State football team and you go through all this and you finally make it and you never see one second of action. That's what breaks my heart because you know that from a very young age, these guys had a dream. Now all of a sudden, they're here and it's like, gosh, it's got to be so deflating."

Vince Russo on the Braun Strowman-Shane McMahon storyline

Braun Strowman cut a promo from the ring on RAW, with a steel cage surrounding the squared circle. Strowman sent out a warning to his opponent at WrestleMania, Shane McMahon, and said that he was doing this for "every person" on the planet who has ever been told they aren't good enough.

Will "Brains" or "BRAUN" prevail at #WrestleMania inside the STEEL CAGE? pic.twitter.com/IfwV8u84ov — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Vince Russo gave his take on the angle and called it a "typical" WWE storyline:

"That is so typical Vince and WWE, the babyface fights for everyone that's ever been bullied. Okay, alright Braun, settle down. Calm down big fella."

Braun Strowman will face Shane McMahon in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 37.

