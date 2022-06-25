"I just think they're totally miscast" - Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of current champion and other stars

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that Bianca Belair and many other stars have been miscast by the company.

The EST of WWE is the current RAW Women's Champion, having held the title since dethroning Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. She is part of a stacked roster on the red brand, which includes major names such as Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Asuka.

Speaking on the Wrestling Buddy show, Vince Russo mentioned that he's a fan of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Riddle, but he thinks they aren't being booked correctly in WWE like many of the stars that he likes.

"I think Rhea Ripley is a killer, I think they use her wrong. They don't have a clue how to use this woman but I think she's a star. I think Bianca Belair is a star, I think she's miscast, I think Riddle is good, I think he's miscast. So a lot of the people that I really like and admire, I just think they're totally miscast," said Russo. [1:17:33 - 1:17:59]

When someone in the chat said Bianca Belair isn't miscast, Russo said he disagrees and thinks she has talent, but she's definitely miscast.

Vince Russo doesn't think Theory is a television star

The former WWE writer has shared his honest thoughts on Theory, stating that the current United States Champion isn't a television star.

Vince Russo brought up legends like Ultimate Warrior and Bret Hart, who he says looked like stars and belonged on TV.

"Again bro, he [Theory] has lost his number of matches. You know, it is hard because I am going back to guys like Savage and Perfect and Ultimate Warrior and Bret Hart and Razor Ramon. I am going to guys like these and I am looking at today's guys and I am like, you are not stars. You have not been developed like stars, you do not look like stars," said Russo.

Theory is recognized as the youngest United States Champion in WWE history and has been touted as Vince McMahon's protege. It remains to be seen whether he can become a major star in the years to come.

