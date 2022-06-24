"I do not think so" - Vince Russo claims current WWE champion is not a television star

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is of the opinion that Theory is not a television star.

The 24-year-old debuted on RAW in 2020. He is the reigning United States Champion, Theory captured the prestigious belt on the April 18 episode RAW with a victory over Finn Balor. He has also been paired up in a storyline with Vince McMahon which often sees him use unfair tactics to win matches.

In a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, Russo explained that Theory has not been developed as a television star. He compared the youngster to the likes of Razor Ramon and Ultimate Warrior and believes that the previous generation was much more capable of drawing fans.

"I do not think so," said Russo. "Again bro, he has lost his number of matches. You know, it is hard because I am going back to guys like Savage and Perfect and Ultimate Warrior and Bret Hart and Razor Ramon. I am going to guys like these and I am looking at today's guys and I am like, you are not stars. You have not been developed like stars, you do not look like stars. To me, they are people that had dreams of becoming wrestlers and somehow they are on prime-time television. When I am looking at these guys, in my opinion these are not television stars." (28:43 onwards)

Road Dogg feels Randy Orton is the ultimate television star in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg believes Randy Orton's facial expressions make him a better television star than anybody in the business.

On the latest episode of his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, he explained that The Viper is capable of telling a story without even uttering a word.

"And that goes so far as to timer strains, facial and camera shots, you know you can really tell a story with the facial. After a move, before a move but you can really tell a story to the viewers sitting at home without saying a word. And that is what Randy Orton does better than anybody," said Road Dogg.

Orton is currently out of WWE programming with an injury. There has been no confirmation of his return date.

