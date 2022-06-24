8-time champion reveals what Randy Orton does better than anybody else in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg commented on what Randy Orton does better than anybody else in the promotion.

Orton made his WWE debut in 2002. His rise to stardom began when he became a part of the heel stable Evolution, which also consisted of Triple H, Batista, and Ric Flair. At age 24, Orton became the youngest world champion in WWE history, defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004. Later in his career, Orton found his heel faction called The Legacy. The Viper is a 10-time WWE Champion and a four-time World Heavyweight Champion.

On the latest episode of his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg said Randy excels as a live event as well as a television wrestler. He added that The Viper's expressions set him apart from the rest of the superstars in the company:

"And that goes so far as to timer strains, facial and camera shots, you know you can really tell a story with the facial. After a move, before a move but you can really tell a story to the viewers sitting at home without saying a word. And that is what Randy Orton does better than anybody."

Jim Ross names Randy Orton the best worker in WWE

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross picked Randy Orton as the best worker in the promotion.

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, he professed that almost everybody on the roster desires to work with The Viper:

"Randy’s amazing. Yeah, he’s amazing, he still is amazing. He may be the best worker on the WWE roster. Pure worker. You wouldn’t get too many of the talents to disagree that, everybody wants to work with Randy."

Orton is currently out of action due to a back injury that has been bothering him for some time. There's been no confirmation about his return date yet.

