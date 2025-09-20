Vince Russo says Tony Khan and AEW “would have to find a new home” because of WWE if one thing happens (Exclusive)

WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world, if not the biggest. Ever since their existence, they have largely been unchallenged for the top spot, but the emergence of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 gave the promotion its first real challenge since the Monday Night Wars.

AEW has been slowly growing bigger and bigger in the past few years and has established itself in the conversation as one of the biggest wrestling promotions. They have been operating on Warner Bros. Discovery since 2019, but Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown that AEW might have to find a new home.

Global streaming giant Netflix is reportedly looking to buy Warner Bros. Discovery following the studio's success at the Box Office this summer. Given that Netflix is the streaming partner for WWE worldwide, if they were to buy WBD, they would essentially be the streaming partners for both AEW and WWE, and that wouldn't be something that either Triple H or Tony Khan would want.

"Yeah, I mean that's very, very interesting because one would have to assume if that ever happened, you know, Tony would have to find a new home. I mean that's what one would assume." Russo said.

While they might be under the same umbrella at some point in the future, currently, both promotions are set to go against each other later tonight. Both AEW and WWE are hosting huge shows this weekend, with All Out starting at 3 PM ET this Saturday, with Wrestlepalooza following shortly afterwards at 7 PM ET.

Wrestlepalooza is going to be the first PLE to be shown on ESPN in the United States, and it is expected to be a huge event. The card has some thrilling matches in store, including the in-ring return of AJ Lee, the first-ever PLE match with the Usos as a tag team in over two years, and the final match between Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

