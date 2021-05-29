"You kill them when you don't allow them to be creative"- Vince Russo says top WWE star needs more creative freedom

Vince Russo recently discussed the lack of creative freedom in WWE today and made an interesting comparison between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and WWE legend Mick Foley.

On a recent Patreon special Q&A by the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Vince Russo gave his take on creative freedom in WWE right now. Russo spoke on Bray Wyatt's lack of creative freedom in WWE, and discussed how much more freedom Mick Foley had when they worked together in the late '90s:

"Here's the difference. Let's take Bray Wyatt and Mick Foley. When you're working with someone special like that, there are no boundaries. The sky is the limit. There is nothing that we can't do. The character almost just becomes what's in Mick's mind. You can do anything and it's going to be different every time. Bray Wyatt is that same kind of character. The problem is, Bray was not in the same system that Mick was in. So Bray is going to be told what to say, what to do, this is the finish of the match... it is going to be dictated to Bray, this is what where are doing. I didn't dictate anything to Mick. 'Mick here is the outline, this is where we need to get. How do you want to get there?' I mean, that was how we worked. When somebody is creative, you can't put limitations on them. You murder them. You kill them when you don't allow them to be creative. Never in a million years would I have went to Mick with a script. Are you nuts?"

Bray Wyatt last wrestled at WWE WrestleMania 37

Bray Wyatt has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 37. The Fiend wrestled Randy Orton on the second night of WrestleMania.

In a surprising turn of events, Randy Orton won the match after Alexa Bliss appeared on the stage and started to ooze a black liquid. With The Fiend distracted, Orton capitalized and hit the RKO to win the match. Since WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss has continued to appear on WWE RAW and is currently accompanied by Lilly.

