Vince Russo says two of RAW's biggest WWE Superstars don't have strong characters (Exclusive)

The WWE Championship storyline received most of the spotlight on this week's RAW as Bobby Lashley secured a spot in the upcoming Day 1 world title match.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone reviewed the latest episode on Legion of RAW. The former WWE writer explained the significant issues with Big E and Bobby Lashley, who he felt didn't have strong characters.

Vince Russo put Lashley and Big E over as physically gifted and charismatic performers; however, he blamed WWE for not adding more depth to their gimmicks.

"It's really weird because follow me on this, Chris. It's not a black thing, but you almost have Lashley and Big E canceling each other out. I mean, these are two very large, charismatic, muscular African Americans, but the problem for me, bro, is they're not developing their personalities enough to make them unique," stated Vince Russo.

The former WWE personality said Steve Austin would not have been unique had the company introduced another wrestler with similar traits to The Texas Rattlesnake.

As a viewer, Russo finds WWE's undefined heel and babyface dynamics really confusing.

"You know what it would be like; it would be like during Austin's era. There was another bald-headed guy who went down wearing jean shorts and a vest. That's almost what it's like because to me; it wouldn't seem this way if they both had really strong characters. But what are their characters? You know, I mean, it's like, bro, it was so confusing tonight. Who was a babyface? Who was a heel? Who were they rooting for because they were popping for Owens and Rollins to take out Lashley?" Russo added.

"Who got over?" - Vince Russo on WWE's ineffective booking of RAW

The ultimate objective of any wrestling show is to get talent over, and Vince Russo believes WWE is consistently falling short of its most important goal.

The Day 1 world championship match between Big E, Rollins, Owens, and Lashley did not pique Russo's interest, and he noted that WWE's predictable build-up had not helped the cause either.

"I was just so confused by this whole thing," Russo continued, "and at the end of the night, I asked myself two questions. Number one, do I give a crap who is in the match at Day 1? Like, I could care less if Lashley is in it if he is not in it. I could care less. And number two, and we talk about this every week, Chris. We look at this show for three hours. Who got over? Who got over, bro?"

Are you satisfied with the ongoing WWE Championship angle, or are you on the same page as Vince Russo? Let us know your views in the comments section.

