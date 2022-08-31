Vince Russo says a veteran female star has "damaging" backstage information about WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Tammy Lynn Sytch, aka Sunny, has some explosive details about WWE. That could be why the company hasn't removed her from the Hall of Fame.

"The first WWF Diva" was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 and has since, unfortunately, seen her personal life spiral out of control. Sunny has been arrested on DUI charges on multiple occasions over the past decade, as her most recent run-in with the law happened in May 2022.

Despite her well-documented struggles outside wrestling, Sunny remains an active member of the renowned Hall of Fame. While many have called for her ouster, WWE has quietly ignored the pleas, and Vince Russo feels he knows why, as he explained below on this week's Legion of RAW:

"I am definitely convinced one thousand percent that Sunny had some really, really dangerous, damaging information," said Vince Russo. "Without a shadow of a doubt, without a shadow of a doubt! She definitely had something over them, bro, without a shadow of a doubt." [38:20 - 38:43]

Sunny addresses the possibility of being removed from the WWE Hall of Fame

As noted above, Sunny was involved in a serious car crash in May earlier this year. The wrestling veteran was under the influence of alcohol and driving at high speed when she crashed into a vehicle, resulting in the death of a 75-year-old man.

Sunny was taken into custody on DUI and manslaughter charges and is still in the midst of legal proceedings. Former trainer Bill DeMott was amongst those who urged the promotion to kick Sunny out of the Hall of Fame.

The troubled Superstar went on the offensive with her response to DeMott. She addressed whether she should lose the title of being a WWE Hall of Famer:

"I think Bill Demott should be removed from the WWE hall of fame! Ohhh that's rite, he was never inducted. He was too busy sexually harassing female talent and degrading male talent as well," wrote Sunny. "Yet he is worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet??"

Tamara Sytch @firstdivaSunny @gerweck @BillDeMott I think Bill Demott should be removed from the WWE hall of fame! Ohhh that’s rite, he was never inducted. He was too busy sexually harassing female talent and degrading male talent as well. Yet he is worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet?? @gerweck @BillDeMott I think Bill Demott should be removed from the WWE hall of fame! Ohhh that’s rite, he was never inducted. He was too busy sexually harassing female talent and degrading male talent as well. Yet he is worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet??

Should Sunny be removed from the Hall of Fame? Share your views in the comments section below.

