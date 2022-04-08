Ex-WWE writer says Vince McMahon made Superstar "look like an idiot" at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo wasn't pleased with how the Vince McMahon-Pat McAfee match was booked.

The penultimate match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 featured WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in a match with Pat McAfee. It was made on-the-fly after McAfee's match with Austin Theory at The Show of Shows.

On this week's The Bro Show, Vince Russo discussed the Vince McMahon-Pat McAfee match and hit out at the WWE Chairman for making McAfee "look like an absolute idiot":

"This is your basic egotistical, narcissist. I don't know if Vince is trying to prove something to himself. This was the worst part – forget about how Vince looked, because he looked horrible, I'm not even talking about that. In order for him to prove whatever it was he was trying to prove, he made McAfee look like an absolute idiot. That's the part that bothered me. McAfee had to sell those Clothesline like somebody was shooting him in the throat with a shotgun. He made a world-class athlete look like an absolute idiot. That's the part that really, really bothered me." (from 5:59 to 6:49)

Vince Russo understands why McAfee went ahead with the segment as the SmackDown commentator respects and reveres McMahon.

Pat McAfee says he was "bamboozled" by Vince McMahon at WWE WrestleMania 38

The SmackDown commentator feels he got tricked by Vince McMahon in their match and claims he's still undefeated at The Show of Shows:

"Last night was a dream come true. Last night was the time of my life. Last night…I should've been undefeated at WrestleMania, but I got bamboozled. There was no way that was a sanctioned match. I’m undefeated at WrestleMania."

Pat McAfee won against Austin Theory, but Vince McMahon defeated him with some help from his protege, Austin Theory.

