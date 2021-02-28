"This is a blue chip athlete!" - Former WWE writer doesn't want Bobby Lashley to be a transitional champion [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has said he doesn't want Bobby Lashley to be used as a transitional champion in WWE.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo reveals how he would book current WWE storylines - the former WWE writer was worried about the presentation of Lashley, given the rumors he is set to win the WWE Championship, only to drop it to Drew McIntyre.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say on the prospect of Bobby Lashley becoming a transitional champion:

"Why? Like, why?! Look at him! Miz is the transitional champion. I even remember at one point Sheamus was the transitional champion. But Bobby Lashley?! Listen, unless they’re looking at his age… But he doesn’t look a day his age! I don’t know what that would matter. I worked with Lashley at TNA. I know the type of human being this guy is. He’s a good guy, he’s going to do what you need him to do. He’s never going to give you a hard time. Always a gentleman, always polite. So, I mean, I know it can’t be an attitude issue. I mean, the guy is great to work with… Why is this guy a transitional champion?"

While Bobby Lashley is yet to win the WWE Championship, he is widely expected to lift the title from The Miz this coming Monday on RAW.

Vince Russo says Bobby Lashley would "excel in the NFL"

A joke...just like what your title reign is gonna be remembered as. Two days. The Almighty Era is coming ⏱ #WWERaw #AndNew https://t.co/dmJGK8epBs — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 27, 2021

While discussing the possibility of him becoming a transitional champion, Vince Russo continued to praise "The All Mighty" who he worked with for a time in TNA wrestling, going as far as to say Bobby Lashley would even do well in the NFL playing American Football:

"With my writing and my booking, I say it all the time, it’s not rocket science. It’s logic. So when you have a guy who looks like Lashley, and this is not just the look and the body and the physique. Bro, this is a blue chip athlete! This guy could excel in the NFL."

You can watch the clip from Writing with Russo here:

Advertisement

If any quotes from this clip are used please give a H/T to SK Wrestling.