"NOBODY should touch him" - Former WWE writer says he wanted to protect Bobby Lashley [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has stated that he advised management to protect Bobby Lashley during his secretive return to TNA Wrestling. Russo said he told those behind the scenes that "Nobody should touch him."

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the series where Vince Russo reveals how he would book current WWE storylines - Russo revealed that he had worked with the current number one contender to the WWE Championship during his time in TNA.

Russo was clear that he wanted to see Lashley "destroy everybody" and that he should not have been defeated until a clear and legitimate threat to him emerged.

Here is what Vince Russo had to say on Bobby Lashley:

"I’m going to give you a little inside information I’ve never spoken about before. So it’s going to be a first here on Sportskeeda. Bro, you know there was a time - my years are all screwed up - but you know I did go back for a very short stint when I was consulting for TNA. It was during that time, as a consultant, I told John Gaburick “You’ve gotta put the belt on Bobby Lashley.” And NOBODY should touch him. I said he should destroy everybody, and my logic was, let’s be honest here, until somebody comes along that looks like they could beat Lashley, nobody should ever beat him!"

Vince Russo says only a challenger "like Brock Lesnar" should be able to threaten Bobby Lashley

A joke...just like what your title reign is gonna be remembered as. Two days. The Almighty Era is coming ⏱ #WWERaw #AndNew https://t.co/dmJGK8epBs — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 27, 2021

Russo would go on to list a couple of potential names as examples of the type of athlete that should be presented as a legitimate threat to someone like Bobby Lashley, if he was in possession of the WWE Championship:

"That’s the way you have to book him. If somebody comes along that is a Brock Lesnar, or even a Drew McIntyre, you know, yeah, people like that would be able to give him a fight. But anybody below that shouldn’t come close to putting a finger on the guy."

While a match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley is looking increasingly likely, Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 36 almost a year ago.

