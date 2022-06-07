Vince Russo says WWE currently has only three superstars who can realistically beat John Cena (Exclusive)

John Cena will return on June 27 to celebrate his 20th anniversary in WWE. The official announcement has kickstarted speculation regarding Cena's next match, and Vince Russo has chimed in on the topic.

Russo argued that the WWE roster doesn't have a long list of talents who can defeat John Cena. The former WWE head writer said that Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre are the only three contenders capable of beating the 16-time world champion.

Even though John Cena is 45 years old, Russo feels the Hollywood star has proven he can still compete at the highest level in pro wrestling. On this week's Legion of RAW, here's what Russo had to say regarding the lack of credible opponents for John Cena:

"Bro, let's be honest, even at his age, if you put Cena in the ring right now, take Reigns out of the equation; dead serious, if you put Cena in the ring right now, who on that roster could possibly beat him?" stated Russo. "Lashley and maybe Drew? Outside of that, and what would those matches mean? You're not going to have a Drew and a Lashley, and now they are going to go over because they beat Cena. Like, come on." [53:17 - 53:48]

What should WWE fans expect from John Cena after his return?

The June 27 episode of RAW will all be about John Cena's legendary career. However, many believe that the company could plant the seeds for Cena's next assignment in the squared circle during the auspicious night.

John Cena last wrestled at SummerSlam 2021, where he fell short in a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Recent developments hint at Cena possibly being in line for a massive bout at SummerSlam against a top superstar.

The Franchise Player has already exchanged a few words with his rumored opponent on social media, and it would be interesting if WWE books the showdown for SummerSlam 2022. You can read more about John Cena's possible match right here.

