Vince Russo says WWE is in legal danger over major controversy - "He's suing everybody" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how WWE could be impacted by the Raja Jackson incident. The MMA fighter created headlines after attacking a wrestler this past week.
Jackson had a confrontation with Syko Stu before the show at Knokx Pro Wrestling. During the show, he jumped the ropes and attacked the wrestler. Raja planted Stu with a Spinebuster and then pounded him with stiff shots to the head. Doug "The Epic" Malo and other wrestlers intervened, pulling the MMA star away from Syko. Stu was hospitalized with severe injuries to his face.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that if Stu wanted to get a lawyer, they would probably sue everybody. He felt the lawyers would go after Raja Jackson, the venue, wrestling promoter, and even TKO-owned promotion for their association with Knokx Pro Wrestling. The veteran writer pointed out that the ID program meant that Triple H & Co. were doing business with them, and by extension, could get pulled into the lawsuit.
"Mac, if Syko Stu decides he wants to lawyer up, the WWE is getting sued. When you have a good lawyer, he's suing everybody. He's suing the venue, he's suing the promoter, he's definitely going to sue the WWE for literally being in business with them. WWE ID is endorsing this company. Did you see the thugs in there, backstage? Did you see these people they're endorsing, Mac?"
After the incident, Knokx Pro Wrestling has removed the ID affiliation from its branding, indicating a split from the sports wrestling juggernaut. The promotion has also asked its wrestlers to consult them before speaking with the LA Police Department.
Samoan wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Rikishi is the co-founder of the California-based promotion.
