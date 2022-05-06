Ex-WWE writer on Hall of Famer who should've ended Goldberg's Streak over Kevin Nash [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks it was a mistake for Kevin Nash to end Goldberg's streak in WCW.

The WWE Hall of Famer had an incredible 173-0 run, which helped to make him one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. He was finally defeated at the Starrcade show in 1998 by Kevin Nash, with a little help from Scott Hall.

Vince Russo said on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show that Kevin Nash didn't need to beat Goldberg as he was already a big star:

"I don't think Kevin needed it. Kevin Nash is a huge, huge star, to me, they could have definitely 'made' somebody [by] beating Goldberg. And I wish that they had a plan for it to be a somebody, maybe somebody Goldberg picked, I don't know. But, I don't think Kevin needed it. Kevin's huge. Kevin went to WCW huge, Kevin's a big star, how does it get him any bigger? I would've saved the opportunity for somebody that it would've made a new star, a holy cr*p moment." [From 16:05 to 16:50]

Dr. Chris Featherstone, the host of the show, asked Russo if a star like Booker T would've been a good fit in the Nash spot. The former WWE writer said:

"Well, yeah, it would've had to be somebody that you wouldn't have believed could've beaten Goldberg. That would've really gave you the moment that, 'This guy doesn't have a chance' but beats him. I think Booker would've been great." [16:59 to 17:15]

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg thinks Kevin Nash was the right person to end the Streak

Goldberg, in an interview from a few years ago, said that the streak was losing momentum and Nash was the perfect star to defeat him:

"The fact is that Kevin Nash was the perfect guy to do it at the time. It was the perfect time to do it. I think the streak was losing some momentum and who am I as a professional wrestler to give my opinion?"

The WWE Hall of Famer also said that he was lucky to be in the position that he was in for the Streak to happen. He stated that the fans played a big part in it as it happened organically.

