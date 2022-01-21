"He hasn't drawn Vince money" - Former WWE Personality gets brutally honest on Finn Balor's status (Exclusive)

Finn Balor is reportedly no longer seen as a main event talent in WWE by Vince McMahon. The former Universal Champion may only be used to put over younger guys moving forward.

Vince Russo and Diamond Dallas Page discussed the recent reports regarding Balor's complicated status on Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'The Bro Show.' While a handful of stars have spoken out about their position in WWE, Vince Russo believes Finn Balor has not made enough money for Vince McMahon to warrant the same privilege.

Russo was all too familiar with WWE's backstage operations and felt that Balor had not proven to be a sustained draw in the promotion's main event picture. He said that The Prince was in a challenging position as he had not been a financial success for Vince McMahon:

"I don't think he has, Chris, because he hasn't drawn Vince money. That's the bottom line. At the end of the day, you know, bro, you've got to have some stroke in order to speak up with Vince, and that stroke is you draw Vince money. I think Vince can look at Finn Balor and be like, with all due respect, 'this guy hasn't drawn me any money.' That puts Finn in a tough position. Now, if you earn Vince money, and you know, you're a value to Vince, yeah, bro, then you're going to have a little bit of a stroke," revealed Vince Russo.

Diamond Dallas Page recalls his forgettable WWE run

Diamond Dallas Page was one of the few wrestlers open about his creative frustrations during his brief time in WWE. DDP debuted in the WWE with a stalker gimmick, which the writers rightfully nixed due to unfavorable fan reactions.

He was glad that he stood his ground and was willing to challenge officials regarding the booking. The Hall of Famer explained that a pro wrestler's career featured many ups and downs, and he learned several valuable lessons from his unremarkable stint in Vince McMahon's company:

"Again, it's ups and downs. Your career is cyclical. As long as you stay true to yourself and keep moving forward, that's when you can do you and sometimes when they want you to do things, and I was a perfect example of that. The stalker was not Diamond Dallas Page. And if I go back and do it again, I would have changed it, but what did I learn from it? I learned from it is, never be afraid to get up from the table and walk away from it. It's why my business is so successful because there are plenty of times, 'Na, that doesn't work for me.' You know?" admitted Page.

Finn Balor suffered a clean loss to Austin Theory on a recent RAW episode, which clearly indicated Vince McMahon's perception of the former NXT Champion.

What are your honest opinions on Finn Balor's current standing in WWE?

