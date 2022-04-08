"Anything can happen" - Vince Russo says WWE sent a big message with this year's WrestleMania (Exclusive)

The 38th edition of WWE WrestleMania has been widely praised as one of the greatest in the event's illustrious history.

WWE stacked the two-night offering with multiple surprises, and Vince Russo felt that it was the company's message regarding what to anticipate from future WrestleManias.

While speaking on this week's episode of The Bro Show, Vince Russo said that WWE wants its fans to expect the unexpected in the upcoming WrestleMania lineups. The recently-concluded 'Mania in Dallas, Texas, had several newsworthy moments, and Russo understood the reasoning behind certain high-profile decisions:

"I think that at this WrestleMania, it was done multiple times. I think they really sent the message at this WrestleMania for future WrestleManias, that anything can happen. Bro, because can you imagine next year, they are going to say, 'Look what happened last year!' Anything can happen. I think that's why they did a lot of things that they did," explained Vince Russo.

What made WWE WrestleMania 38 a special event?

Night One of WrestleMania 38 itself turned out to be a very successful outing for Vince McMahon as Cody Rhodes' return was one of the most significant talking points amongst wrestling fans.

The American Nightmare put on one of his best matches ever against Seth Rollins and cemented his position as a major player on his first night back. The promotion ended WrestleMania Saturday by turning back the clock as Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled a 14-minute "No Holds Barred" match against Kevin Owens.

Fans went home happy after seeing Steve Austin compete for the first time in 19 years, but he returned for a hilarious segment with Vince McMahon the following day.

As predicted heading into the show, Roman Reigns closed out WrestleMania by becoming the undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The likes of Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul also put on impressive performances in their respective matches, which added to the wholly entertaining WrestleMania experience.

