Former WWE personality feels Seth Rollins would have gotten over in the Attitude Era (Exclusive)

Vince Russo says that Seth Rollins would have been over during the Attitude Era as he would not have undergone numerous gimmick changes.

The former WWE personality spoke about the RAW star on this week's episode of The Bro Show with Diamond Dallas Page.

Vince Russo would have loved to write for Rollins during WWE's glory days. Russo stressed that he would have also refrained from altering the wrestler's name.

Vince Russo noted how wrestling icons such as Steve Austin, The Rock, DDP, and Shawn Michaels were known for their timeless monikers. The former writer further explained that Rollins would have also been a household name in the Attitude Era as he would have preserved his character for a longer time:

"Bro, if the question is if I was writing for Seth Rollins on RAW, would he have gotten over? Yes. Because you know why, bro? He would have had one character. He would have had one name. He would have had one moniker, and we would have stuck with it. My problem with Seth is, bro, every six months, it's a name change. It's very, very confusing to the fans. Bro, Stone Cold, that's it. The Rock, that's it. The Heartbreak Kid, that's it. DDP. That's it. So, do I think he would have got over? Yes. But I think there would have been much more concentration on one character, bro, not ten."

Diamond Dallas Page is also not a fan of the constant changes to Seth Rollins' gimmick

DDP was on the same page as Vince Russo and couldn't grasp the reasoning behind Rollins' creative journey in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Rollins was "money" in his former avatar and didn't need the drastic shift in his on-screen persona:

"This is like, in everybody's career, it does this (ebbs and flows). If they would have kept him, Seth Rollins, so money, I mean, so money, he could have gone anywhere. He was being the jacked-up version of himself. Now you put him in different characters, and I didn't understand it. Not my call. I mean, Seth Rollins, the way he was, he was money."

Do you think Seth Rollins would have been over in the Attitude Era? We'd love to know your views in the comments section below.

