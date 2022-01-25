"We've had three weeks of nothing" - Former WWE writer unhappy with Alexa Bliss segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is not a fan of Alexa Bliss' journey back to RAW.

The former WWE head writer sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW to review the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before the Royal Rumble.

Russo detailed the problem with the segments featuring Alexa Bliss on RAW, saying that the storyline was not progressing through the segments. Russo also mentioned that the basic idea of good writing was that the story arc progressed every week, giving the audience a reason to tune in week after week.

Here's what Russo had to say about this week's segment:

"Bro, here's the problem, and I'm going to go back to the Writing 101 well. You got to keep progressing these stories every week. Every week you give them a little more, and a little more, and a little more. We've had three weeks of nothing with Alexa Bliss. There's no advancement in this whatsoever."

Alexa Bliss shared more details about Lily

This week on RAW, Alexa was featured in another segment where she appeared with a doctor to discuss her past and work her way back to the squared circle. The doctor asked Little Miss Bliss about the time she met Lily. Bliss disclosed that she met Lily when she was just six years old. She recalled that Lily was always with her when someone made fun of her or looked down on her.

She relayed an eerie story about her childhood when two girls pushed her in the playground and she became unconscious. When she woke up, Lily was there and she never saw those two girls again. The two then played together and had a bunch of candy.

The camera then cut to live action as Bliss rambled on about Lily.

