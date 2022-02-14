"It's that type of cool" – Vince Russo discusses Roman Reigns' heel character in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo opened up about Roman Reigns' character and how it's different from other heel wrestlers.

The Head of the Table is arguably doing the best work of his career. Since turning heel last year, he has been dominant on SmackDown. For 532+ days, Roman has stood tall with the coveted Universal Championship.

Speaking on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Vince Russo said Reigns' heel character differs from others on the roster since he's laid back, cool & authoritative:

"Roman Reign's character is really more of a laid-back cool. It's really not the entertaining Bobby Heenan heel cool. It's the laid-back Head of the Table, The Godfather, you know, barking out orders, it's that type of cool." (from 5:11 to 5:33)

Roman Reigns is set to create a record at WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns has accomplished a lot in his WWE career. He's on his way to main eventing his fifth WrestleMania, has defeated stars such as John Cena and Bryan Danielson, and is the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history.

The Tribal Chief will soon face Goldberg at Elimination Champion for the first time. When Reigns squares off with the WWE Hall of Famer, he'll have faced every former Universal Champion in a single reign.

Since several former Universal Champions, such as Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, are no longer a part of WWE, the record will remain untouched for a long time. He's also slated to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The Beast Incarnate earned the right to challenge for the gold after winning the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

