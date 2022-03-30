"Could you imagine telling Savage that" - Vince Russo shares his honest thoughts on WWE's treatment of current champion (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, the reigning Intercontinental Champion Ricochet stepped inside the ring with Austin Theory and suffered a clean loss. Former head writer Vince Russo was critical of the booking on the grounds that it only weakens the status of the championship if the champion is made to lose as frequently as Ricochet.

Russo further drew a comparison between WWE's current booking of the title and its prestigious history. He noted that it would be unimaginable to tell Randy Savage that he would be subject to such booking decisions. This isn't Ricochet's first loss since becoming champion. The high-flying superstar also lost two matches on the March 25th episode of SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone recapped this week's episode of RAW. Here's what the former head writer had to say regarding WWE's booking of the Intercontinental Championship:

"As you're laying that out, I'm sitting here thinking could you imagine telling [Randy] Savage that. Could you imagine telling him on the day of the show [that he was going to lose in such a manner]. Can you imagine laying that out to Randy Savage and him saying 'Ok'. " [1:04:41 - 1:05:03]

Neither of the two mid-card champions are booked for WWE WrestleMania so far

Instead of defending the Intercontinental Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All, Ricochet is set to take on Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza in the WrestleMania edition of SmackDown. On the same night, reigning United States Champion Finn Balor will take part in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

The last time the Intercontinental Championship was defended in a WWE premium live event was at WrestleMania 37 when Apollo Crews defeated Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the title. Since then, every single Intercontinental Title defense or change has taken place on SmackDown.

