"You will never see stuff like that again" - Vince Russo showers massive praise on top WWE match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has opened up about Steve Austin and Bret Hart's clash at WWE WrestleMania 13.

While responding to a question about the match's impact on the business, Russo agreed that it was amongst the greatest in WrestleMania history due to the talents involved and WWE's near-perfect booking.

On this week's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer reserved special praise for the mastermind behind the match, Pat Patterson. He noted how the late, great WWE Hall of Famer helped put together one of the most excellent wrestling matches ever seen at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The WrestleMania 13 classic resulted from the collective contribution of three wrestling geniuses, and Vince Russo felt that the match could never be replicated.

Here's what he had to say about the unforgettable match:

"Just brilliant booking, man. Pat Patterson at his best. How you had two characters absolutely flip flop roles during the course of a wrestling match. Nobody could do that," stated Vince Russo. "Nobody could do that. When you've got a Bret and an Austin and a Pat Patterson. You will never see stuff like that again, guys. You will never see it again. You'll just never see it again!" [43:25 – 44:25]

The aftermath of Steve Austin and Bret Hart's memorable WWE match

Austin and Hart were rightfully given a lot of time to tell their story in the ring as they orchestrated a 22-minute masterclass of high-quality technical wrestling. The legendary performers tore the house down by the end of their bloody submission battle as The Texas Rattlesnake passed out to The Sharpshooter.

Ken Shamrock added star power to the proceedings by being the special guest referee for a match that successfully had every fan on the edge of their seats inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Despite being on the losing end, the match is often remembered for a crucial double turn as Steve Austin became a fan favorite. At the same time, The Hitman explored his villainous side following WrestleMania. Steve Austin's valiant performance put him on the map and enabled him to become one of the faces of the Attitude Era.

Do you think Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart is the greatest WrestleMania match of all time? Share your views in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell