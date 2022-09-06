Vince Russo showers rare praise on WWE after latest Monday Night RAW episode (Exclusive)

Vince Russo spoke positively of this week's RAW as he witnessed notable efforts from the company in making their Monday night show more coherent.

The latest episode of RAW featured a host of big moments as Braun Strowman made his WWE return in dominating fashion. Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against The Miz in a high-profile Steel Cage main event.

RAW also had a hot opening segment as Judgment Day unveiled their new member, Dominik Mysterio, and laid out Edge to get the upper hand in their ongoing feud.

Vince Russo has been one of WWE's most vocal critics in recent times and was surprisingly appreciative of the changes under Triple H. Here's what the former WWE head writer had to say on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"Definitely, they care more. There is definitely an improvement," admitted Vince Russo. "There are definitely attempts at threading stuff throughout the show." [3:47 - 4:02]

Triple H has received plaudits for his work thus far as RAW and SmackDown have also experienced a spike in TV ratings since The Game took charge of WWE as Head of the Creative.

Vince Russo said that while WWE's product has benefited from the change of guard at the top, the writing is still not up to par and requires more attention moving forward.

"When I watch a television show, I want a television show to make sense," Russo continued. "And even though the effort is there, they are trying; there is definitely an improvement in the show, no doubt about it. There are still some things where I feel a lack of writing is hurting them, bro. I really do." [4:46 - 5:14]

A majority of the wrestling fans don't care: Vince Russo on WWE's writing

Vince Russo is a well-known personality in the wrestling business due to his lengthy and largely successful stint on WWE's creative team during the Attitude Era.

Furthermore, Russo explained that he views wrestling from a different perspective as he is more concerned about the creative process. The 61-year-old veteran claimed that fans don't care about the technicalities of television writing and often misinterpret his criticisms about the current state of professional wrestling.

"But I still think, I still think there is a, and listen, bro, I am a professional television viewer. I am a professional television writer, okay? When I'm looking at the show, I'm looking at the writing of the show," Vince clarified. "I'm looking at the characters, and I want it all to make sense... I'm probably an exception to the rule because I would bet you a majority of the wrestling fans don't care. They don't care. So, the things that I care about, they would probably be nitpicking." [4:03 - 4:45]

What are your biggest takeaways from RAW under Triple H? Share them in the comments section below.

