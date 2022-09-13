"Nothing, we got nothing" - Vince Russo slams former WWE Universal Champion's segment on RAW, says it was 'very predictable' [Exclusive]

Seth Rollins and Riddle's feud continued on WWE RAW this week. They opened this week's show and it led to Rollins costing Riddle his match against Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he wasn't a fan of the segment between Rollins and Riddle nor the match that it led to. Russo was not a fan of Judgment Day offering Riddle a spot in their group, calling it predictable. Russo said:

"We started with Rollins and Riddle, a brawl, the same exact brawl from last week. Then Judgement Day comes out, very very predictable, no [Riddle] is not going to join you. He's going to kick you. That's going to lead into a match. So then he's got the match with Balor. Rollins comes back out... 32 minutes, this was 32 minutes of my time and what do we get out of it? Nothing, we got nothing. Nothing new was developed out of this. We got nothing." [15:46 to 16:36]

When went down with Seth Rollins and Riddle on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW opened with Seth Rollins coming out to address his win over Matt Riddle at WWE Clash At The Castle. Rollins revealed that Riddle had asked for a rematch but Rollins refused the offer. Riddle then came out and chased Rollins into the crowd.

Things took a turn here as Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day came down to the ring and offered Riddle a chance to join them. Riddle refused and this led to a match against Finn Balor.

Rey Mysterio attacked Priest during the match, evening the odds for Riddle. Just as it looked like Riddle was in prime position to win the match, Seth Rollins came out and distracted him. Balor then hit the 1916, following it up with the Coupe de Grace for the win.

Later during a backstage segment, Seth Rollins got into a verbal altercation with US Champion Bobby Lashley. Rollins will now get a shot at the title next week on RAW.

