"Is this worthy of them being on the roster?"- Vince Russo slams WWE RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the 24/7 title segment featuring Dana Brooke and Tamina on Monday Night RAW.

Dana Brooke and Tamina have been feuding for weeks and have been involved in mixed tag team matches on RAW. The latter has been chasing the former in backstage segments for quite a while now and the same continued this week.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo slammed the 24/7 title segment on RAW.

"Bro, I swear to God, my whole thing is we see them doing budget cuts and budget cuts, but this is worthy of being on the roster? Nothing against them, I don't want anybody to lose their job, but is this worthy of them being on the roster (with) what they're doing?" said Vince Russo. [44:50 – 45:22]

Russo further pitched how WWE could use Tamina better instead of featuring her in backstage segments.

"My whole thing with her (Tamina) would be, which would be so good, so intriguing was the controversy that surrounded her dad that was never really answered because unfortunately, he passed away and her claiming to be blackballed from the business. Bro, there is so much meat on the bone but no, we are just going to run around backstage," Vince Russo added. [45:52-46:21]

You can check out the complete episode of Legion of RAW below:

What else happened on WWE RAW?

The Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE championship was confirmed at RAW. Bobby Lashley is set to defend his title against Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Riddle. Lesnar declared that he would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship.

Ronda Rousey stated that she would announce her decision for WrestleMania on this week's SmackDown. Becky Lynch accepted Lita's challenge for a RAW Women's Championship match at the Elimination Chamber.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the Legion of RAW YouTube video.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande