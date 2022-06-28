"Where's the doll?" – Former WWE writer suggests a new gimmick for Alexa Bliss (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that Alexa Bliss needs to overhaul her WWE character.

Bliss recently posted an Instagram video of herself rapping "Lose Yourself" by Eminem. The clip was from her husband Ryan Cabrera's recent concert. The post went viral shortly afterwards, with fans and wrestlers praising the superstar's vocal skills.

Russo, during his latest appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, also spoke about the clip. He mentioned that Bliss' gimmick could be that of someone married to a rockstar and living a fast and reckless lifestyle. He pointed out that WWE needed to move merchandise and so added Lilly as part of Alexa's character over the last couple of years.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"What's viral on the internet this week? Her husband just did a concert over the weekend. Alexa Bliss comes on stage and starts rapping on the mic. Okay, where's the doll? Why can't she be married to a rockstar that is almost like a groupie? My God bro, we're seeing it on YouTube, but we go from that to I'm walking around with a doll because we've got a million of them in the warehouse and we gotta sell them." (From 47:11 - 47:55)

You can watch the full video here:

Liv Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss on RAW

Little Miss Bliss suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Liv Morgan this week on RAW.

Despite their mutual respect and friendship, the two women gave it their all in this never seen before singles clash. Asuka was also at the announcer's table, watching the back-and-forth bout closely.

The Goddess of WWE was looking good and tried to end the match with a DDT. However, Morgan countered the move and rolled up her opponent to pick up an all-important win just days before Money in the Bank.

It will be interesting to see if this loss distracts Alexa Bliss from climbing the ladder and claiming the Money in the Bank briefcase this Saturday.

