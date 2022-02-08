"I've got to apologize for the people of Colorado" - Vince Russo surprised by crowd reactions on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone returned to break down another edition of Monday Night RAW, and the former WWE Writer revealed his displeasure over how the Colorado fans reacted on the latest episode.

Vince Russo, who is based out of Colorado, apologized on behalf of the people in attendance on RAW as he felt that the most recent offering from WWE was nothing but a house show card.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

While Russo understood why the Colorado crowd would pop for Otis and Bobby Lashley, the outspoken personality couldn't grasp why everyone was on their toes throughout the show.

"Bro, I don't know what those freaking people were excited about. Listen, if you're watching this show from other countries, I know we go over to India and every place out there; I've got to apologize for the people of Colorado. I've got to take responsibility for them. I live here. I swear to god, bro, what? I mean, now, but still, this isn't the reason. Lashley is from Denver, you know; Otis actually trained at Rocky Mountain Pro, I know that. But, my god, bro, have you people not left your houses in the last five years? This was a house show from beginning to end. I mean, this was a cookie-cutter, 'we're going to write this in five minutes' house show. I mean, there was nothing on this show to get excited about," stated Vince Russo. [04:07 - 05:12]

They are just playing to pops: Vince Russo on WWE's writing

Vince Russo highlighted a pattern in the WWE creative and said the company is writing its shows for the pops.

He mentioned Randy Orton's RKO as WWE's go-to spot for the big reaction, and Russo was appalled by the falling standards of the product.

Russo also mentioned the iconic moment of Steve Austin driving reaction truck to the ring in reference to his observations about RAW:

"And Chris here's what I'm noticing too. This is what we've whittled it down to. Bro, they are just playing to pops. Like, at this point, they are just playing to pops. They are playing to the 'the RKO is going to be the big pop,' not 'Austin driving a Zamboni in the arena. The RKO is going to be the big pop. Like, they are just working to these spots that are just pops for the house, and I'm like, oh my god, bro! [05:13 - 05:44]

Is WWE's over-reliance on playing for pops hurting the overall presentation on television? Share your views in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Pratik Singh