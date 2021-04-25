Veteran takes a shot at WWE for pairing Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has criticized WWE for pairing Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman on Monday Night RAW.

Last Monday, Drew McIntyre took on T-Bar and Mace in a handicap match. While The Scottish Warrior gave everything he had, the two big men seemed to be an equal match for the former WWE Champion.

The match ended in a disqualification, with T-Bar and Mace continuing to assault McIntyre after the bell, before Braun Strowman came to the rescue.

The match restarted with Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman teaming up to take on T-Bar and Mace. Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW that the only probable reason for WWE pairing the two men was to fill in time.

''This was a way for them to fill three hours. Drag out the 2-on-1, you know the formula, you know we're coming back with the take,'' said Russo. "You knew so by the time we take Drew's handicap and we marry the take to it, you know bro, you got thirty minutes. Literally, that's how they look at it.''

Fans questioned the RAW segment as there was no logical explanation for The Monster Among Men coming to help Drew McIntyre at the time. He has neither been portrayed as McIntyre's friend nor has he been feuding with T-Bar and Mace. In fact, the two men were involved in a brutal triple threat match just the week prior.

What could be next for Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman?

It remains to be seen if the two big men and former rivals will become allies going forward on RAW, or if this new tag team is just a one-off. McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman to become the number one contender to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE may be building a long-term storyline with Strowman and Drew McIntyre to set up a feud between the two men after McIntyre is done with Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

