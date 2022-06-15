"You could care less" – Wrestling veteran tears apart AJ Styles for backstage segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head-writer Vince Russo believes AJ Styles did not sound convincing in his promo on the latest episode of RAW.

The WWE Universe were treated to a high-profile caliber match this week on RAW when two former world champions, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, faced each other. The two men went at each other with a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line. The Visionary picked up the win as he rolled up The Phenomenal One for the pinfall.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week, Russo mentioned that AJ did not sound convincing during his backstage interview about winning the Money in the Bank match. The former WWE writer pointed out that while he liked The Phenomenal One a lot, he couldn't come to terms with his promos or believe Styles actually wanted to win.

"Later in the show, they do a short interview with AJ [Styles] and he's talking about how much he wants to win Money in the Bank right? And bro, you don't even believe him. I'm watching this and I'm like, 'No you don't. You could care less.' And bro, I love AJ to death but it's like you don't believe any of these people," Russo said. [22:22 - 22:50]

AJ Styles is fresh off a storyline with The Judgment Day

The last few months have not been good for the former world champion as he was put on the shelf right before WrestleMania with a Con-chair-to by Edge. At the Show of Shows, Styles came up short against the Rated R Superstar after being distracted by Damian Priest.

The string of losses continued at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell as The Judgment Day imposed their dominance on the red brand.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Phenomenal One as WWE gears up for two huge premium live events for the summer, Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

