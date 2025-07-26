Vince Russo thanks Triple H during WWE SmackDown

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Jul 26, 2025 12:15 GMT
Triple H [Image credits: wwe.com]
Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: Screenshot via WWE's YouTube]

Vince Russo showed his appreciation to Triple H and WWE during the July 25 episode of SmackDown. The outspoken former WWE writer hasn't minced words when it comes talking about the current product of the Stamford-based promotion, whether it is about the booking or TKO's handling of the business. But on this occasion, Russo was thankful for how the company paid tribute to Hulk Hogan, after his passing on Thursday.

Ad

WWE kicked off proceedings on the blue brand with a 10-bell salute in honor of The Hulkster as the superstars of the present and past lined up on the entrance ramp. Triple H then paid a moving tribute to Hogan, saying they wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. Then a video package celebrating The Immortal One's legacy was played, with a voiceover from The Game, capturing Hogan's journey from his early WWE days to his status as a global icon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Vince Russo took to X (fka Twitter) to laud the effort put in by the company to give Hogan his flowers.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

"Just sitting down to watch SmackDown. @WWE @Triple H 100% Class. Thank You," he wrote.
Ad

Vince Russo and Hogan worked together in WCW before the promotion went under. Their stint together is best remembered for the infamous shoot promo by Russo on Hogan at Bash at the Beach Pay-Per-View in 2000. Russo's praise for Triple H is not the norm, as the veteran has often called out his creative decisions in the company.

Vince Russo expressed his shock at the passing of Hulk Hogan

Having worked with Hulk Hogan, Vince Russo often showed his appreciation for what the icon brought to the industry and how he managed to stay at the top for very long. Following the news of Hogan's death, Russo was one of the first to share his reaction online.

Ad
"I am floored, speechless, don't know what to say, in shock, denial, trying to process. Just, wow, man," he wrote while sharing a picture of Hogan.

Hogan's sudden passing has left the wrestling community in mourning, and WWE's tribute to one of the greatest of all time seems like a fitting farewell.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications