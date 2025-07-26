Vince Russo showed his appreciation to Triple H and WWE during the July 25 episode of SmackDown. The outspoken former WWE writer hasn't minced words when it comes talking about the current product of the Stamford-based promotion, whether it is about the booking or TKO's handling of the business. But on this occasion, Russo was thankful for how the company paid tribute to Hulk Hogan, after his passing on Thursday. WWE kicked off proceedings on the blue brand with a 10-bell salute in honor of The Hulkster as the superstars of the present and past lined up on the entrance ramp. Triple H then paid a moving tribute to Hogan, saying they wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. Then a video package celebrating The Immortal One's legacy was played, with a voiceover from The Game, capturing Hogan's journey from his early WWE days to his status as a global icon.Vince Russo took to X (fka Twitter) to laud the effort put in by the company to give Hogan his flowers.&quot;Just sitting down to watch SmackDown. @WWE @Triple H 100% Class. Thank You,&quot; he wrote.Vince Russo and Hogan worked together in WCW before the promotion went under. Their stint together is best remembered for the infamous shoot promo by Russo on Hogan at Bash at the Beach Pay-Per-View in 2000. Russo's praise for Triple H is not the norm, as the veteran has often called out his creative decisions in the company.Vince Russo expressed his shock at the passing of Hulk HoganHaving worked with Hulk Hogan, Vince Russo often showed his appreciation for what the icon brought to the industry and how he managed to stay at the top for very long. Following the news of Hogan's death, Russo was one of the first to share his reaction online.&quot;I am floored, speechless, don't know what to say, in shock, denial, trying to process. Just, wow, man,&quot; he wrote while sharing a picture of Hogan.Hogan's sudden passing has left the wrestling community in mourning, and WWE's tribute to one of the greatest of all time seems like a fitting farewell.