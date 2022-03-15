"It's a house show mentality" - Wrestling veteran discusses problems with The Miz and Logan Paul's booking (Exclusive)

Dominik and Rey Mysterio got the better of their WrestleMania opponents The Miz and Logan Paul in a pre-WrestleMania melee on RAW this week.

The Mysterios took on the Hurt Business this week in tag team action. Dominik hit a frog splash on Cedric Alexander to pick up the win. However, when Miz & Paul launched an assault after the match, the father-son duo took them out and almost hit a double 619 on Logan before Miz saved him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed his problem with The A-Lister and Logan Paul. The former WWE head writer mentioned that WWE was booking short-term and sticking to a "house show mentality."

"Bro here's the problem," said Russo. "Honestly, it's a house show mentality. They're booking this like it's a house show so that babies are up. That's why they're doing it. Bro believe it or not, as a 61-year-old man, I review Batman '66 every week. So what happens? There are two parts. In the first part, the villain has Batman and he's in trouble. At the end, Batman gets back. Over 200 episodes. But Vince [McMahon] can't get it. He doesn't understand that concept. Watch Batman, Vince. Come on man!" [from 40:01 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

The Miz will be on NXT 2.0 this week

NXT 2.0 will be must-see television this week, as the Miz will be taking his talk show, "Miz TV" to the brand.

The Miz will host a special NXT 2.0 edition of Miz TV, and NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler will be the guest, alongside his tag team partner Robert Roode.

