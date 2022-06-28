"I think they've tapped out" – Wrestling veteran discusses what's wrong with The Miz's booking on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that The Miz and AJ Styles have given up trying to fight the system in the company.

The A-Lister came face-to-face with AJ on RAW this week. In a back-and-forth encounter, Styles put pressure on his opponent with his innovative offense. As the Phenomenal One was getting ready to close out the match, The Miz staged a walkout, handing Styles the count-out victory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran felt that top stars in WWE were tired of fighting the system and just went with the booking that the creative had for them. Russo mentioned that they were happy with the money they were making. He detailed that The A-Lister was more focused on his reality TV series, The Miz and Mrs.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"I think Miz and AJ are two perfect examples. I think they've tapped out, they tapped out a long time ago. They get a nice paycheck. Especially with Miz, he parlayed this into his own television show with his wife and his family. I guarantee you he's a 100 more times into that, than he is on this show. So he's going through the motions here but what he really cares about is the television show." (From 33:51 - 34:20)

The Miz narrowly missed a chance to qualify for Money in the Bank

Several superstars from RAW and SmackDown were in a Last Chance Battle Royal to earn a coveted spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

During the bout, The Miz seemed to have injured his knee at ringside. It was later revealed that it was all a ruse and the former WWE Champion was waiting while the superstars eliminated each other. He then eliminated The Phenomenal One to find himself and Riddle as the last two men in the ring. However, an RKO in the ring apron dropped the A-Lister and The Original Bro earned a chance to compete at the premium live event.

With just one spot remaining in the Men's Money in the Bank match, it will be interesting to see who qualifies for the high-profile match this Saturday in Vegas.

