Vince Russo does not think WWE RAW star should beat Goldberg at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has questioned whether Austin Theory would benefit from defeating Goldberg in a high-profile WWE match at WrestleMania 38.

Theory has appeared in weekly teacher-student segments with Vince McMahon on RAW over the last three months. Many speculated that the storyline could lead to the 24-year-old facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. However, recent reports claim that Shane has been “quietly let go” by the company.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the possibility of Theory taking on Goldberg on April 2-3:

“The proper way to get Austin Theory over would have been for him to be on a roll... and then Goldberg is the first big challenge. So then if he goes over, Goldberg gets the holy you-know-what moment. Now the guy is made… You’ve got to set the table for the talent. They have not set the table properly, so a win over Goldberg, honestly, in my opinion, bro, it really wouldn’t mean anything.” [2:08-2:52]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo’s alternative idea on how Austin Theory can move up the card without facing Goldberg.

Vince Russo does not think Goldberg can help Austin Theory in WWE

In 1988, Randy Savage won a 12-man tournament at WrestleMania IV to capture the vacant WWE Championship for the first time. Vince Russo, who was in attendance that day, thought the title win was “perfect booking” due to the storyline that led to Savage’s triumph.

Comparing that moment to Theory’s booking, Russo said WWE has ruined the RAW star’s push by making him look weak in segments with Vince McMahon:

“We’ve passed doing it the right way with Austin Theory. Their philosophy is still, ‘Oh, bro, the big win over Goldberg’s gonna [take Theory to the next level].’ No, bro, you can believe that with all your heart and soul, but you know what, Chris? Even they know that that’s not true.” [4:45-5:06]

Theory will be one of five challengers for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match on February 19. AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Riddle, and Seth Rollins are also due to compete in the match.

At the same event, Goldberg will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a first-time-ever singles match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should Austin Theory face Goldberg at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 22 votes so far