"Don't think he's the guy" - Ex-WWE personality believes Cody Rhodes doesn't draw the masses

Vince Russo believes that Cody Rhodes isn't a big enough draw for mainstream WWE fans.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes made the jump from AEW to WWE. He was one of the founding figures of AEW and his departure came as a shock to many. Rhodes was immediately pushed as a top face of RAW, but was recently injured following his classic Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

In a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, Vince Russo was asked who he thinks will be the one to beat Roman Reigns. In response, Russo named Cody, but followed up with a low opinion on The American Nightmare's drawing power:

"I think from a business point of view, bro, [Cody] went back there and got a hell of a lot more money, man. So, I think he did really really really good for himself. But again, bro, I'm just going to go right back to the well. I don't think Cody Rhodes draws the masses. I just don't, bro. The hardcores love him. A mass audience, I don't think he's the guy, bro." (01:20:15)

It will be interesting to see if Russo's comments are true once Rhodes returns from his injury and possibly goes on to face Roman Reigns.

Booker T recalls why he chose Cody Rhodes as his last opponent

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T retired from wrestling a while back. Many fans may not remember, but Booker returned to WWE and had a program with a young Cody Rhodes. Back then, Rhodes was the Intercontinental Champion who was climbing his way to the top.

After a few encounters, Cody went on to defeat Booker, but eventually lost the title to The Big Show at WrestleMania 28. On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recalled why he decided to face Rhodes in his final days of wrestling:

"No, the thing with Cody Rhodes, that wasn't part of the deal - I was just coming back for the Rumble. I wanted to work with Cody; I wanted to have my last match in the ring in WWE with Cody. Even though not knowing that was going to be my last run in WWE, even though I came back and did some stuff with Team Teddy and all that. But, from a singles perspective, I wanted to put Cody over. I always thought Cody was at the same level as Seth Rollins, Batista, John Cena."

The two-time Hall of Famer and Rhodes faced each other at TLC 2011 for the Intercontinental Championship. However, Cody was a step ahead and defeated Booker for the title.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Wrestle Buddy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far