Vince Russo thinks former WWE Champion could return before Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley is likely to return to WWE programming before Cody Rhodes.

Although Lashley and Rhodes have not appeared on television in the build-up to WrestleMania 38, both men are expected to compete at the event. Omos is rumored to face The All Mighty this weekend in Dallas, Texas, while Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins has also been widely speculated.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he explained why he does not think WWE will delay both superstars’ returns until WrestleMania:

“I don’t think there’s any way they’re gonna do both [returns at WrestleMania]… If ticket sales are not going well, they’re gonna have to pull everything out the week before. There’s no way they are holding off both of those guys. I would think if Lashley’s gonna return you would see him Monday night on RAW,” said Russo. [8:15-8:51]

Watch the video above to hear more from Russo on Lashley vs. Omos and Rhodes vs. Rollins ahead of WrestleMania.

Why have Bobby Lashley and Cody Rhodes not appeared on WWE TV?

Bobby Lashley has not competed in a match since he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 29. Three weeks later, he was ruled out of the six-man Elimination Chamber match following storyline concussion concerns.

In reality, Lashley has been out of action for the last two months due to a shoulder injury. It was initially feared that the two-time WWE Champion may have to undergo surgery, but it looks as though he may return for WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, reportedly re-signed with WWE earlier this month following his departure from AEW.

His rumored WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins, has featured prominently on RAW in recent weeks as he bids to find a spot on the two-night card.

At the time of writing, the former Shield member has not yet referenced Rhodes’ name on television, indicating that WWE wants to tease the latter's arrival as long as possible.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use the quote from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about Cody Rhodes' potential WWE return? Yes No 1 votes so far