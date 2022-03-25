Bobby Lashley's future uncertain following serious injury – Reports

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's future is uncertain after a serious shoulder injury. The All-Mighty was reportedly set to take on Omos at WrestleMania 38, but he's still not cleared to compete.

Lashley went into the 2022 Elimination Chamber Match as the WWE Champion. However, he didn't compete and got taken out early on, citing a kayfabe injury. The former ECW Champion couldn't compete due to a legitimate shoulder injury.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update on Lashley. He was expected to get cleared to compete at WrestleMania 38 and face Omos. While WWE is still hoping for him to get cleared, plans for Omos could change if Lashley can't make it to WrestleMania 38:

"The other match listed is Omos vs. Bobby Lashley. But there is a caveat. Obviously Lashley did not undergo major shoulder surgery, as was feared from his injury suffered in the match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, or he wouldn’t be ready. However, the injury was serious enough that he hasn’t wrestled since and is not cleared at this point. We were told this is the mach provided Lashley is cleared. If he’s not, then they’d have to change plans."

Will Bobby Lashley return soon?

WrestleMania 38 is just days away, and WWE will have to scramble for a legitimate contender for Omos if Lashley isn't cleared before the event. The Giant has been running through everyone on RAW, taking out powerhouses like T-Bar and Commander Azeez with ease.

It'll be difficult for WWE to find an intimidating challenger for Omos if the plan for The All-Mighty's return fails. Initially, Bobby Lashley was to face Brock Lesnar at the Madison Square Garden show earlier this month but got replaced by Austin Theory.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who should win at WrestleMania if the match happens? Bobby Lashley Omos 30 votes so far