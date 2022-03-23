WWE Rumor Roundup (22nd March 2022): Bobby Lashley's surprising WrestleMania opponent, Vince McMahon impressed with former IMPACT Champion backstage, Scrapped plan for former Universal Champion

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will talk about big names like Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt, and Vince McMahon.

With WrestleMania 38 right around the corner. There are rumors that The All Mighty Bobby Lashley will be making his return soon. We will take a look at who the former WWE Champion might face at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Apart from that, we will talk about a former X-Division Champion who has impressed Vince McMahon as a producer.

Let's get into the latest rumors of the day.

#3. WWE Rumor Roundup (22nd March 2022): Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania opponent

Fightful Select have reported that Bobby Lashley is likely to return for WrestleMania 38 and will be facing the Giant Omos. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been on a roll of late, decimating anyone who stood against him inside the ring. His latest victims have included Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

Lashley has been out ever since he got 'injured' during the Elimination Chamber match where he lost the WWE Championship. Omos vs. Lashley rumors can be surprising to fans as both men have been highly protected by the company, and it remains to be seen who comes out the victor.

#2. Vince McMahon is happy with Petey Williams

Former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion, Petey Williams now works as a producer in WWE. As per Fightful Select, Vince McMahon is highly impressed with Williams and has praised him backstage.

Williams joined the company in January this year and has been impressing the top management. He, along with Michael Hayes, were responsible for producing the AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins match on RAW this week.

#1. Scrapped plan for Bryay Wyatt and Dana Brooke in WWE 2K22

A report from a Reddit user u/Pepsiguy2 has revealed nixed plans for Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and Dana Brooke in WWE 2K22. A script for a story involving the former Universal Champion and Brooke has emerged. The story saw Brooke joining The Fiend as 'The Shiend' after being possessed by Wyatt.

Here is an excerpt from the script:

"Hi fireflies! Hello there! And welcome to a very special episode of The Firefly Funhouse! As you know, I love making new friends, and I recently made a very special one! Her name was Dana Brooke. But now, she's got a new name that's oodles better! She's now known as The Shiend!"

The story would have featured in the MyCareer mode. The game has been getting rave reviews, and there can only be speculation as to how an angle such as this would have been received by fans. However, Wyatt's release from the company led to the idea being nixed.

What do you think of the nixed Bray Wyatt and Dana Brooke storyline in 2K22? Let us know in the comments section below.

