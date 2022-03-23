Vince McMahon pleased with WWE producer - Reports

WWE CEO Vince McMahon is apparently very pleased with a WWE producer backstage, new reports confirm.

Petey Williams was one of the most popular competitors on the independent circuit between the 2000s and 2010s. His most notable tenure came with IMPACT Wrestling/Total Nonstop Action, where he won their X-Division Championship twice. He also teamed up with Scott Steiner and was present for Big Poppa Pump's iconic math promo.

Williams worked as a producer with IMPACT Wrestling until 2021 and joined WWE in January 2022. New reports coming out of Fightful Select suggest that he has earned praise from Vince McMahon backstage.

The report states that Williams worked alongside Michael Hayes to produce the AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins match from the latest edition of RAW.

Additionally, Williams also helped produce the promo segment between the two men.

Will Vince McMahon appear at WrestleMania?

Vince McMahon has not been confirmed to appear at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Though he was initially rumored to be facing Pat McAfee, the former's protege Austin Theory will compete in the match instead.

Also featured on the WrestleMania card is a winner-take-all title unification match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, a SmackDown Women's Title match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, an anything-goes match between Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, Edge vs. AJ Styles and Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Title defense against Bianca Belair.

Stone Cold Steve Austin will also make a WrestleMania appearance on a special edition of the Kevin Owens show.

What do you think about Petey Williams' work as a producer? Do you think we'll see Vince at WrestleMania? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

