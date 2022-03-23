"Not true"- Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) reacts to tweet about nixed storyline with current female champion

Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda) has reacted to an incorrect news byte about WWE's scrapped plans for him and a current female star.

Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE last year in a surprise turn of events. Wyatt's on-screen association with Alexa Bliss ended shortly before his release when the latter betrayed him at WrestleMania 37.

2K22 is WWE's latest video game offering after the franchise's 2K20 game, which received heavy criticism from fans. A nixed storyline in the game's female MyCareer mode was recently brought to fans' attention by a Reddit user.

The angle would have seen current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke being possessed by The Fiend, Wyatt's alter-ego, and turning into 'The Shiend.'

A pro-wrestling news handle, Wrestle Tracker, shared a tweet about the news, but mistakenly made it look like the angle was planned in real life and not the video game.

Wyatt noted the tweet and made it clear that the scrapped angle was for WWE 2K22 and not for WWE TV.

Windham @Windham6 @wrestletracker1 Not true. That was the angle for the video game @wrestletracker1 Not true. That was the angle for the video game

Bray Wyatt has yet to step foot in the ring following his release from WWE

Wyatt wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 37 against arch-rival Randy Orton. This was his second WrestleMania match against The Viper. Orton had previously defeated the former Fiend for the WWE title at the Showcase of The Immortals in 2017. Orton stood victorious this time around as well, courtesy of Bliss' distraction.

Wyatt is yet to return to in-ring action. It has been reported that he is working with his friend Jason Baker on a movie. It remains to be seen whether he will make a return to wrestling once his project is over.

Alexa Bliss hasn't done anything of note ever since her on-screen alliance with Wyatt ended last year. She has only wrestled once in 2022, which was the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia. Bliss seems as perplexed as her fans are over her absence from WWE TV if her latest tweets are any indication.

As for the scrapped 2K22 storyline featuring Wyatt and Dana Brooke, it could have made for intriguing gameplay had it made the final version of the game.

