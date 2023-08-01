"They're not going to end this" - Vince Russo thinks major WWE storyline will continue well past SummerSlam 2023 (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE and WCW lead writer Vince Russo was asked about his opinion on the most important wrestling storyline today and stated that he thinks that it will continue even after SummerSlam 2023.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling figure and ex-WWE writer was asked about The Bloodline story and the upcoming SummerSlam main event between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. He wasn't praising the story like everybody else and was asked whether he thinks it all ends this Saturday.

Vince Russo doesn't think that Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso will be the end of The Bloodline story and believes that it's going to go on "forever":

"I don't think it's a culmination. I think whether they involve new people or whatever they do, this is going to be carried on forever, they're not going to end this." [1:16 - 1:30]

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo thinks The Bloodline needs a mystery member

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



What did we make of THAT?!



#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zupl2XMgat Another crazy filled Bloodline segment in the books, nearly 40 minutes by the way.What did we make of THAT?!

Vince Russo thinks that because The Bloodline story is the most important ongoing one, and that fans wrongly believe it's the best story ever. He pitched the idea of a mystery family member, a black sheep of sorts, as the only person who can truly put an impactful conclusion to the story:

"They need a Kane to The Undertaker. It needs to be a family member we've not seen, who they don't know about. Who they don't discuss. The black sheep of the family. It needs to be something like that. Here's what's going to happen. Jey Uso has been there forever. Even if Jey Uso beats Roman Reigns, he will never have a higher moment than that. So he'll go right back into being Jey Uso." [11:38 - 12:18]

Do you agree with Russo? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.