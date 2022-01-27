Vince Russo thinks retired WWE legend is the perfect WrestleMania 38 opponent for Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE can create a “perfect story” if Kurt Angle faces Roman Reigns in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE writer said on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo that Angle should win the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble. He also suggested that Brock Lesnar could retire his former rival at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

Speaking in today’s episode, Russo questioned whether Reigns would be a better final opponent for the 53-year-old:

“You’re talking about Usos out there interfering and then you’re talking about the referee sending everybody to the back, and Reigns can’t put him away… Let’s face it, because of his age, at the very end, whatever this goes… 20, 25 minutes… he’s [Angle] out of gas, he’s just out of gas. It’s a perfect story. What else do they have?”

Vince Russo explains why Kurt Angle vs. Roman Reigns would work

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble on January 29. If he retains the title, The Tribal Chief could potentially go one-on-one with the winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

Although he is now retired, Russo believes Kurt Angle is dedicated enough to produce an impressive performance against Reigns:

“The beauty of this is, who would take this more seriously than Kurt Angle? You know, bro, he would go into a mode like a [machine]. Nobody would be able to deliver that like him. You could include the element of the wife and the kids, like, ‘What are you doing? Have you lost your mind?’ There’s so much meat on the bone.”

Angle retired from in-ring competition in 2019 after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. The WWE Hall of Famer wanted his career to end against John Cena at WrestleMania 36, but he brought forward his retirement due to injuries.

