Vince Russo wants Brock Lesnar to retire a WWE legend at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Kurt Angle should win the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble before losing a retirement match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, recently said he wants Angle to be one of the surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble on January 29. The Olympic Gold medallist retired in 2019, but the underwhelming end to his career left many feeling he deserved a better send-off.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo gave his take on how a Lesnar vs. Angle match might play out:

“I think he loses to Lesnar. I think Lesnar puts him over, you know what I’m saying? The whole handshake, hug, lifts his hand, the whole nine yards, and I think Angle leaves his boots in the ring knowing he left it all out there. I’m telling you, I worked with all of them: they owe this to that guy.”

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo’s alternative idea for Kurt Angle, which includes a dream first-time-ever match against Roman Reigns.

Vince Russo thinks WWE should revive Kurt Angle’s rivalry with Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle lost his WWE retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The match lasted just six minutes and was widely viewed as a disappointment.

Vince Russo believes the 53-year-old, who has struggled with addiction issues in the past, deserves one last major match against Brock Lesnar:

“When was the last time we saw him? He lost to Baron Corbin. Come on, stop. They owe this to that guy. Look at the story. Not only the age, the last match… look at all the demons this guy has overcome, what he went through in his life. This guy could very well be dead. What a great, great, great, great story.”

Angle previously feuded with Lesnar during their time on WWE SmackDown in 2003. The two men went one-on-one in the main event of WrestleMania 19, with The Beast Incarnate picking up the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 4 votes so far