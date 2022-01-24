Vince Russo wants WWE Hall of Famer to come out of retirement and win the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wants WWE to surprise fans by booking Kurt Angle as the winner of the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Angle retired in 2019 at the age of 50 following his loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Many people, including Angle himself, thought his legendary career should have ended in more positive circumstances.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, discussed the upcoming Rumble event with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said WWE can rectify Angle’s booking of three years ago by giving him another big moment ahead of a high-profile WrestleMania 38 retirement match:

“This guy has to go out the right way. I’m really going out on a limb here, because I’m gonna tell you something... My number one mystery participant not only would it be Kurt Angle… bro, I would put Kurt Angle over. I would give Kurt Angle that one last big match.”

Vince Russo knows Kurt Angle would not let anyone down at the Royal Rumble

Kurt Angle originally wanted to face John Cena in his final match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. However, due to injuries, the WWE legend asked Vince McMahon if he could bring forward his retirement by a year.

If Angle is physically able to compete, Vince Russo thinks the 53-year-old could potentially produce one of the best matches of his career:

“I would do that Kurt thing, bro, and I would give him that one last match that he always wanted. You could really, really build that up, and a guy like Kurt may very well give the match of his career because he is such a prideful individual.”

Angle said in a Fightful Select interview in 2021 that he received offers from AEW and IMPACT Wrestling after announcing his retirement in 2019. He rejected both companies because he did not think his body was capable of wrestling again.

