Vince Russo thinks WWE is misusing two former Champions (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should not have allowed Big E and Drew McIntyre to lose so much momentum following their WWE Championship reigns.

While Big E’s tenure as WWE Champion recently ended after 110 days, McIntyre held the title for a combined 300 days in 2020 and 2021. Both men still regularly appear on WWE television, but they no longer feature in the main-event picture.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Big E and McIntyre’s inconsistent booking. He thinks the two superstars deserve to be presented in a strong manner even when they do not hold a top title:

“You and I discuss this every week on [Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW]. Big E’s here [at the top one week], Big E’s here [at the bottom the next week]. Drew’s here [at the top], Drew’s here [at the bottom]. No, bro, you’ve got to keep them hot.” [09:28-09:41]

In the video above, Russo explains why WWE should use the same approach as two decades ago to improve the current-day product.

Vince Russo compares Big E and Drew McIntyre’s WWE booking to Steve Austin

In the late 1990s, Vince Russo used to pitch creative ideas to Vince McMahon and dozens of WWE Superstars, including Steve Austin.

The former WWE writer recalled how he used to capitalize on Austin’s momentum by booking him in weekly storylines that fans wanted to see:

“You’re writing week to week to week to week to keep him red hot. If it’s June and Austin’s red hot, I don’t know if Austin’s gonna be red hot in January. I mean, who knows? So what you’re doing is every week you’re keeping him hot, red hot, red hot.” [08:58-09:16]

In Big E and McIntyre’s cases, Russo believes WWE has failed to keep the two men “red hot” after their title losses. By contrast, in the Attitude Era, he would have still created interesting storylines for Austin even when he was not involved in the title scene.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Which superstar is more likely to win a WWE World Championship next? Big E Drew McIntyre 3 votes so far