Vince Russo thinks WWE has one major problem that AEW doesn't (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is a former WWE writer who handled some of the greatest moments of the Attitude Era - widely regarded as the greatest period in WWE and wrestling history. He gave his take on what he feels is a major problem the company has with its opening acts, something that AEW doesn't have as much.

Russo talked to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. The two discussed music acts and how they relate to wrestling. They brought one interesting topic up - opening acts that steal the show.

Vince Russo stated that the legendary rock and roll band Kiss used to steal the show as openers in the 1970s. He questioned which WWE Superstar could steal the show as the opening act but could not come up with anything:

"The funny thing is, as we stay along this music theme, how many times throughout the history of rock and roll do the openers steal the show? Kiss had a reputation in the early 70s for stealing the show whereas headliners wouldn't book them anymore! Because they couldn't follow them anymore! Now I'll ask you this question, what opening acts today are stealing the show? Name one opening act on RAW or SmackDown or AEW. Name one that is stealing the show." (2:40-3:15)

Vince Russo further stated that at least in AEW, stars like MJF, Darby Allin, and Wardlow could be considered opening acts that are garnering attention. However, he fails to see anybody do the same on RAW:

"AEW, you could throw guys out like MJF if you don't consider him a headliner yet. If you're not considering Darby Allin or Wardlow, maybe you could consider them opening acts that are garnering attention. I can't name one act in the WWE - I watch RAW for three hours, and I can't name one person!" he added. [3:23-3:48]

You can watch the full video below:

Is Vince Russo right about RAW not having "opening acts"?

While Vince Russo has valid criticism on the matter, it may have been more suitable in the context of the pre-Triple H era of WWE. However, the current state of programming has garnered a lot of positive attention, with fans being the happiest they have been in a long time.

While there are yet-to-be opening stars who are outright stealing the show, there is a lot of groundwork being laid out with the likes of Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory (who is expected to be a future main eventer), Dexter Lumis, Chad Gable, and Candice LeRae, among others.

Although the core point of what Vince Russo said stands, there is an evident change being made in that regard as well.

Who do you see as opening acts in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes